Hay bundles of fun

Explore the sights and sounds of the Katama plains in a guided tour of an Island farm, including a meadow hayride and a walk through Friendship Garden. All this and more can be found at The Trustees’ FARM Institute, where you can learn interesting tips and ideas along the way about chicken eggs, cow diets, agriculture techniques, backyard gardening, and farm-to-table cooking. A walking tour and a wagon hayride are offered every Saturday at 9:30 am, 10:15 am, and 11 am. To learn more and preregister, visit bit.ly/farminstitute.