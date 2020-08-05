Nina E. Ferry and Matthew L. Montanile of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Leonardo Dale Montanile, on July 21, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. Leonardo weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He is welcomed by proud brother Oliver; grandparents Michael and Elizabeth Ferry of West Tisbury; Matt and Inez Montanile of Vineyard Haven; great-grandpa Richard T. Ferry of Florida; great-grandmother Marie Pavesi of Vineyard Haven; uncles Dale, Daniel, Christopher, and Michael; aunts Shelby and Kim; and many other uncles, aunts, and cousins.