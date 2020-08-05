Rent assistance available through online application

Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) has launched a new online application for year-round Cape and Island residents who are in need of rental and mortgage assistance. The application enables clients to complete one form to access multiple different public or private funding programs.

HAC has more than $1.5 million to distribute to those who qualify. Public sources of funding accessible to Housing Assistance include RAFT (Residential Assistance for Families in Transition) and ERMA (Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance).

“With federal pandemic unemployment Insurance ending this month, and the eviction moratorium set to end in mid-October, many people who have never had to ask for help will do so soon,” Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta said. “We are advocating for funding for the entire Cape and Islands region, and demonstrating that Housing Assistance has regionwide solutions that efficiently and effectively serve people whose housing is in danger today.”

ERMA is a new state fund that was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund provides direct funding to eligible households that have suffered financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Two additional HAC programs available are the Private Homeless Prevention and the Workforce Housing Relief Fund. The Private Homeless Prevention program provides onetime emergency financial assistance for individuals and families who do not qualify for public funding, but need support to stay in their homes. The Workforce Housing Relief Fund covers up to three months rent or mortgage payments for anyone financially impacted by the pandemic.

According to a press release, HAC has seen a 325 percent increase in foreclosure prevention requests and a 413 percent increase in requests for help with past-due rent since the pandemic began in mid-March.

The application can be accessed at haconcapecod.org. Residents who need support with their rent or mortgage payments can contact HAC at 508-771-5400 or email hac@haconcapecod.org.