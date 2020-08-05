Seafood picnic to go

Tasty lobster rolls, creamy clam chowder, savory chips, sweet watermelon, and refreshing drinks are available every week at a special place in Vineyard Haven. These summer treats are just waiting to be included in a picnic or grill-out, and they are sold by the American Legion Post 257, so you will be supporting U.S. veterans. All orders are for pickup at 47 Martin Road on Tuesdays between 4:30 and 7 pm, but there may be some outdoor seating. For more information about the Legion, which celebrated its centennial last year, visit legion.org.