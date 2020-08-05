On Thursday, August 6, at 5 pm, the West Tisbury library presents the second annual Dionis Coffin Riggs Day of Poetry. Meeting virtually on Zoom, this special event was established on her birthday, August 6, to annually commemorate not only the work of Riggs, but the work from poets who have been members of the poetry group she established in her home 50-plus years ago, which continues to this day, the Cleaveland House Poets. Some members are established poets, others early in their writing life; many have passed away. At this virtual gathering, a press release from the library explains, family and friends will join together and read their favorite Dionis Coffin Riggs poems in honor of this remarkable woman. Everyone is welcome to attend.

This year’s event will feature readings by family members Dionis Montrowl and Cynthia Riggs, as well as Cleaveland House Poets Christopher Legge, Georgia Morris, Arnie Reisman, Brooks Robards, Fan Ogilvie, Susan Puciul, Annette Sandrock, Valerie Sonnenthal, Ellen Story, and Warren Woessner.

Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to receive the Zoom invitation. The event is free and open to the public.