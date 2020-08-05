Soirée from the heart

Gather with others in the Island community for a virtual Summer Soirée, which supports the important work of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospice in Vineyard Haven. This annual fundraising event is filled with content driven by a compassionate mission. For almost 40 years, Hospice has been helping Island families with the end-of-life transition. To learn how you can support their nurses, counselors, administrators, and a spiritual advisor, join them online on Monday, August 10, at 5 pm. For details, call 508-693-0189, or visit hospiceofmv.org.