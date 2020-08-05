Tisbury: Be mindful of bike riders

Heard on Main Street: Don’t wait for people to be friendly, show them how. Wear a mask.

Best wishes go to Myra Stark. Accidents are always startling, and it seems to take a while to simply get over that fact. Take care. You are in our hearts.

The poor folks at the Post Office just can’t win. First, some of us decided to go to Amazon to get whatever we need. Then, everyone else did that as well. Even if you order directly from the manufacturer, the odds are that the Post Office gets involved. And now the Trump appointees are cutting hours and services just as the mail system has been totally overwhelmed. The local postal employees are trying to deliver mail while the government is making it harder than ever.

I suppose our president doesn’t understand why everyone does not want to use Twitter. Or the internet. Especially instead of the “snail mail” or any other means of communication and business that we all have in common. While we might complain about what it costs, obviously most of us are still willing to pay to receive our mail and send our cards and letters as we wish.

Last week Louisa Gould Gallery opened a new show called “Midsummer,” featuring many of our favorite artists, and introducing Susan Cabral and Murray Taylor. There are a wide range of beautiful choices; more at louisagould.com

And in the interest of brightening up our world, the M.V. Playhouse invites you to see the Fabulous Group Two Virtual Art Show running through August 15. It’s colorful, it’s funny, and it is fabulous art for sale that benefits the artists and the Playhouse. See all this at mvplayhouse.org.

It is amazing what a difference two feet can make. I was thrilled when a summer neighbor came over to say hello. But I was concerned because she was too near and had no mask. Because I like her a lot, I simply asked her to step back a little bit. I think we both enjoyed our conversation — it is such a treat to be able to talk with people, but unfortunately a rare treat in today’s world.

Sometimes I am surprised how easily I can recognize someone wearing a mask, though I admit to being totally wrong sometimes as well. We do need our connections, and even a wave is a recognition that helps.

Did you know that lobsters are as smart as dogs? The Vineyard Haven library says so. There’s more. Zoom into the talk on “The Secret Life of Lobsters” on Wednesday, August 12, at 7:30 pm. Professor Jelle Atema, a scientist with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, will walk us through a short but fascinating video of lobsters — acting like lobsters. Email amcdonough@clamsnet.org for meeting access. Lobster aficionados might also want to read “The Secret Life of Lobsters” by Trevor Corson, available in hard copy or e-book.

You still have two weeks to register to vote in the Massachusetts primary on Tuesday, Sept 1. You can register online at sec.state.ma.us/OVR. I understand that there will be early in-person voting from August 22 to 28. Right now you can still apply to vote by mail for the primary.

I am happy to say that most of my family are doing just fine. But it frightens me to say that several of them like to bicycle, especially in the summer. So I was especially horrified to get a terrible letter from a good friend in Maryland. Her oldest child was enjoying a bike ride one fine day. And suddenly a driver, for whatever reason, crashed into her from behind, killing her instantly. It was a pretty summer day, and a lovely young woman was killed because of someone’s utter carelessness. Unfortunately, this is a common act, but not an accident. “Share the road” is not just courteous, it is the law.

Just over a week ago, a man was seriously injured in Edgartown while riding his bike on the bike path. The truck driver was careless, and charged with not stopping at an intersection. I’m sure he is sorry, but he won’t spend weeks in the hospital trying to recover from being run over by a truck. Whether you live here or are vacationing, remember that bikes have a right to be on the road. Whether you like it or not, it is the law.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Dr. Peter Laursen. Happy birthday to John Coogan and Rita Brown on Friday. Monday belongs to Benjamin Koster.

Heard on Main Street: Even duct tape can’t fix stupid — but it can muffle the sound.