Two car crash on State Road

There was a two car crash at the intersection of State and Panhandle Road in West Tisbury Wednesday morning.
Two people were taken to the hospital. A third person involved in the accident did not seek medical attention.
The crash involved a black Subaru Outback and a White Toyota Solara. There was damage to the front ends of both vehicles.
West Tisbury police and fire along with Tri-Town ambulance responded.
Firefighters used their fire truck to dislodge the Subaru from the Toyota before both cars were towed away.