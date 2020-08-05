Two car crash on State Road

There was a two car crash at the intersection of State and Panhandle Road in West Tisbury Wednesday morning.

Two people were taken to the hospital. A third person involved in the accident did not seek medical attention.

The crash involved a black Subaru Outback and a White Toyota Solara. There was damage to the front ends of both vehicles.

West Tisbury police and fire along with Tri-Town ambulance responded.

Firefighters used their fire truck to dislodge the Subaru from the Toyota before both cars were towed away.