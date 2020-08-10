Community rallied to make graduation a success

To the Editor:

The MVRHS Class of 2020 has graduated. On Sunday, July 26, 155 students walked across a stage and received their diplomas. Over 200 cars seated with family members watched on a giant LED screen while their graduates, wearing caps and gowns, sat in chairs placed 6 feet apart and family members near and far live-streamed the event.

In the spring, an overwhelming majority of students had expressed their want for an in-person graduation. We weren’t sure it could happen but we were determined to try. After four months of monitoring the state’s shifting health and safety guidelines, an immense amount of anxiety and patience on the part of everyone involved, and an incredible community effort, we pulled it off. The graduating class and their families participated in a one of a kind, in-person, socially-distanced, memorable event that will not soon be forgotten.

None of this would have been possible without the support and generosity of so many Island individuals and organizations. To the West Tisbury Select Board — thank you for approving this event without a blink of an eye; to Omar Johnson and the West Tisbury Board of Health and to the West Tisbury Police Department — we thank you for your guidance and patience with our planning; to Kristina West and Chris Lyons of the MV Agricultural Society — thank you for your flexibility and your guidance working with a group of educators who have never before parked cars or organized an event of this size; to the abutting neighbors of the Ag Hall — thank you for the permission to hold this event; MVTV — thank you for editing the video tribute, filming the event to be live streamed for those who couldn’t attend and for volunteering all of your time; to Charlie Esposito for his calming presence and his expertise in all areas technical; Maria Thibodeau, Chris Baer, and Kate Hennigan for capturing the moment on film and video; to MV United Soccer, Point B Realty, Amy Upton and Corona Stompers, MV Social Justice Leadership Foundation, MVCS, MV Youth Task Force, Johnny Cupcakes, Patti Leighton and MV Bank, the parents of the Class of 2020 and countless other generous individuals, thank you for donating time and money to support our students.

And most importantly, congratulations to the MVRHS Class of 2020. We have enjoyed our time with you these past 4 years, we will miss you and we look forward to seeing the impact you make in our world.

Sara Dingledy, Principal

Noelle Warburton – Administrative Assistant

Amy Lilavois – Class of 2020 Advisor

Matt Malowski – Class of 2020 Advisor