Fern Leigh Thomas, 68, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on July 26, 2020, after being diagnosed with lung cancer at the beginning of the month.

She was born Sept. 17, 1951, to Lloyd and Elaine Thomas in Pittsburgh, Calif. Fern graduated from Midwood High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1968, and received her degree from Northeastern University, and a master’s degree from Bucknell University.

Anyone who knew Fern knew she loved the Inkwell, good music, and her children fiercely. She was the life of every party, and shared her light with anyone who crossed her path.

Fern is survived by her mother Elaine Thomas, her brother and sister Guy and Tobi Thomas, her children Ian, Hailee, and Kia, and her three beautiful granddaughters, Zanai, Nahtai, and Sage. She was predeceased by her father, Lloyd A. Thomas — her favorite guy in the world.

Fern will be cremated by Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home in Boston. There will not be a traditional service, as she was anything but, details for her celebration of life will be shared at a later date.