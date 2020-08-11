Nancy Temple Hammond died of natural causes at 93 years old on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

She was the daughter of Alan H. Temple and Annalee V. Temple, and wife of Robert G. Hammond for 66 years, until his death in September 2018.

Born in 1926, Nancy spent her childhood in Scarsdale, N.Y., with her siblings Anne T. Crumm and Alan H. Temple Jr., both deceased. She followed her passion for art and literature to Skidmore College, where she received a B.A. in English. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Bob Hammond. They spent the early years of their marriage in New York City before settling in Springdale, Conn., to raise their family.

Across jobs, moves, and other life changes, Nancy and Bob always called Martha’s Vineyard home. They cherished summers at their house in Vineyard Haven, where they eventually retired in 1988 and lived year-round until 2001. Nancy was an active volunteer and board member for Martha’s Vineyard Hospice and the Vineyard Haven Public Library. She also dedicated her time to Planned Parenthood and the Martha’s Vineyard Literacy Program, where she and Bob worked with students to improve their reading skills.

Nancy’s passions included literature, women’s rights, art, travel, and the environment. While not the loudest voice in the room, all who spoke with Nancy understood her deep commitment to these causes, and her belief that we could build a better future. She was a gracious, dignified, funny, and kind person, and was loved by everyone who knew her — especially her family, who will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her three children, Bob Jr. (Marion), Carrie, and Christy (Dave), her six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved.

Gifts in Nancy’s memory can be made to the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public Library, 200 Main St., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Her family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.