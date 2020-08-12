A saint on a Sunday

To the Editor:

On my way to buy the Sunday paper, there was a sudden, loud, persistent noise on the passenger side of the car. I pulled into the Vineyard Haven Post Office lot, parked, noted a destroyed rear tire. Eight on Sunday morning.

As I walked toward the store, I was stopped by a young man in the outside Post Office line offering to help me with my tire. He did it beautifully, as if he does it dozens of times a day. He tried to refuse what I gave him. “I like to help people.” Thank you, Lukas. A saint on Sunday morning.

Sofia Anthony

Oak Bluffs