Art speaks volumes

Giving thanks to local nonprofits that support positive change is the mission of an art exhibit that includes paintings, drawings, photographs, sculpture, literature, and more. The series of rotating shows, called “Vol. 1,” is available from Winter Street Gallery in Edgartown. Some of the proceeds will go to four organizations that work toward social and environmental progress: Sassafras Earth Education, M.V. Community Services, Camp Jabberwocky, and the M.V. Social Justice Leadership Foundation. Stop by the gallery on Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 5 pm, or visit the online shop: winterstreetgallery.com/volume1.