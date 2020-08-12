Court Report: July 10 – August 10

July 10, 2020

Eric M. Cienciwa, Wilbraham; DOB 9/10/91, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

July 30, 2020

Robert Edward Allen, Upton; DOB 11/7/76, photographing unsuspecting nude person, accosting/annoying another person: continued to pretrial conference.

Brendan W. Gilbrook, Marshfield; DOB 1/10/92, assault on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Joao V. Guerro, Edgartown; DOB 6/24/02, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed by order of the court; marked lanes violation: not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Caroline C. Hess, Wilton, Conn.; DOB 5/2/02, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield, speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Gregory J. Pizzurro, New York, N.Y.; DOB 7/1/98, failure to stop/yield, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%, speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

July 31, 2020

Lin Yun Chun, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/9/82, larceny over $1,200, larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Jason Bennett, Edgartown; DOB 8/3/77, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

August 3, 2020

Michael P. Maseda, Tisbury; DOB 8/26/62, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: continued to pretrial conference.

August 6, 2020

Scott A. Chase, Edgartown; DOB 5/1/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: continued to pretrial conference.

Elvis Faria, Edgartown; DOB 12/9/95, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Romain A. Foote, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/3/94, number plate violation to conceal identity, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: continued to pretrial conference.

August 10, 2020

Christopher M. Townsend, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/23/90, trespassing: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 fine.