‘Dance Through the Ages’ at library

Starting Wednesday, August 19, at 10:30 am, the West Tisbury library will host “Broadway Dance Through the Ages,” an online dance class led by Hallie Brevetti, a professional dancer who graduated from Emerson College, who has been featured in the Broadway national tour of “A Bronx Tale.” This is a beginner dance class that includes a short warm-up, a brief history of the musical of the day, and a fun piece of choreography in the style of the show. Think of it as a workout class for musical theatre nerds. Available to all body abilities. This class is free and open to the public.

Classes will meet virtually through Zoom on August 19 and 26, and Sept. 2, at 10:30am. Class will be limited to 10 participants per session. Sign up to attend one, some, or all dates! Please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.