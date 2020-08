Nancy and John Clarke of Edgartown are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katharine Warren Clarke of Edgartown, to Craig Steven Robertson of Chelmsford, son of Kathleen and Matthew Rafferty of Dracut.

Katie Clarke is director of theater at Endicott College, and artistic director at Stage 288. Craig Robertson is employed by Chelmsford High School. The couple plan to marry in September 2022.