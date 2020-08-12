Fund set up to help paralyzed diver

A GoFundMe campaign began Monday for the benefit of 20-year-old Kamil Sudol, who dove off Little Bridge in Oak Bluffs on August 3 and suffered injuries that have paralyzed him from the chest down. Sudol reportedly dove into the shallow waters beneath the bridge headfirst and, according to a police report, struck his head.

“Kamil was in a horrifying accident on August 3rd, 2020, leaving his body paralyzed from the chest down as a result of jumping into water he didn’t know was shallow while vacationing in Martha’s Vineyard,” the fundraising page states. “Kamil was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is in critical condition with fractures to his vertebrae; facing severe injury to his spinal cord, leaving his 20-year-old body without any sensation and mobility immediately from his chest down, still remaining with some limited sensation in his arms.”

The bridge is posted with signs warning against jumping or diving from the bridge.

The campaign, which is roughly 24 hours old and was begun by Taylor Moreau, seeks to raise $750,000. By 8 am August 12 it had generated 924 donors and just over $93,000 in funds.

“Kamil will be facing many obstacles and treatments on his way to his desire of recovery,” the page states. “In preparation for the immense emotional and financial toll this will take on his family, we are looking to do everything possible to aid Kamil along his journey.”

It further states, “If you cannot donate, please pray and please share this in support of Kamil. He is a huge part of our lives, and we are hoping to face this with strength, support, and in faith.”

Kamil is described as someone of “great courage” and “amazing character” and as having “selflessness and a wholehearted soul.”

The page goes on to indicate Kamil was athletic. “Kamil was a great athlete at Mahopac High School, playing football and lacrosse, and later touched many more lives at Mount Saint Mary College, where he continued his lacrosse career and studied criminal justice. Kamil has a monumental love of the outdoors. He loves hiking, biking, fishing, and any sort of adventure. His dreams to become a police officer and have a beautiful life are postponed for now.”

The text of the appeal closes with hope in mind.

“We are asking for any sort of gesture to help him and his family conquer this situation, and participation from you in his long journey. Hopefully we can celebrate one day his regain of what he has lost.”

Catherine Butkiewicz, whose family is listed as one of the organizers of the appeal, emailed that Sudol’s family lives in Bedford, N.Y.