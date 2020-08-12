Fundraiser emerges to support Morgan family

A GoFundMe campaign started by West Tisbury resident Nicole Cabot to help the Morgan family following the murder of Charlie Morgan in Florida seeks to reach a sum of $20,000. By 2 pm Wednesday, it had garnered $6,150 in donations.

“We want to take away the pain, but we can’t,” Cabot stated on the fundraiser page. “We can, however, come together to raise funds for Jackie to get through this unthinkable time. For Jackie to help care for her ill sister, and for their beloved daughter, Mary, to continue college. Jackie is one of the kindest, most selfless, religious, beautiful women I have the pleasure of knowing. She would do anything for you, and now it is time to help her. Any amount of money is incredibly helpful.”

Anyone who wishes to send Jackie and Mary Morgan a card may mail it to P.O. Box 932, West Tisbury, MA 02575.