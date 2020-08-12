Poet’s Corner

Chocolate

By Laura D. Roosevelt

Dark, sweet chocolate — damned confection!

Always, you’re my cursed selection.

As for pears, or grapes, or melon:

I don’t want what they are sellin’.

Cocoa, you beckon me, compellin’

Me in the fattening direction.

On Blubber’s Lane, you’re the Rolls Royce.

I try to abstain; you silence my voice.

All that it takes to awaken saliva

Is the name “Ghirardelli” — or better, “Godiva.”

No diet should ever try to deprive a

sweet tooth of her substance of choice.

Laura D. Roosevelt is a West Tisbury poet and writer. She curates the Poets Corner, and encourages other poets to submit their work to her at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.