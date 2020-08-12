Tisbury: Wild summer antics near and far

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes when I open my mouth, my mother comes out.

Driving slowly on Lagoon Pond Road is usually necessary, but one morning last week more so than usual. Two boys on bikes were zigzagging down the middle of the road toward Five Corners. The older boy was also carrying a fishing pole and a passenger, who was seated over his rear wheel. Perhaps that caused some of the zigzags. It did look like an accident waiting to happen.

The cyclists neither slowed or stopped as they reached Five Corners. The single rider dashed straight out and turned left toward Main Street. A couple of cars nearly hit him but screeched to a stop. The older boy went zigzagging straight across in front of traffic coming from the Beach Road. I am happy to report that those cars also hit their brakes in time.

It was frightening. The boys wore no bike helmets, so they were really lucky to dash out and be saved by the actions of careful drivers. It would be amazing if that luck holds.

A friend tells me that the libraries have to let the returned books rest untouched for over a week to kill any virus that may be in them. It is true that I do not wear gloves or a mask when I am reading at home. At least it explains why there is such a long delay between requesting books until they are actually available.

At the moment I have rediscovered some old favorites sitting in the basement, waiting to go to the thrift shop or book sales. Sort of a free book giveaway right here at home. Now that I see how much I am enjoying them, often for a third time, I may simply never put them out to go anywhere.

I try to avoid watching much news, though I occasionally like to check the weather report on TV. Somehow their visuals are more likely to stick with me. I finally decided to give up on my pretty flowering plants in pots. It was too hot to spend time carrying water out. And they were not at all happy during the last hot spell.

I do not have a green thumb, so it took me a while to comprehend that even the house plants were unhappy with less moisture in the air. At least I find them easier to water.

It took me a few days before I heard about the wild boar who interrupted activities at a German nudist gathering in Berlin. The boar had enjoyed eating a pizza it took from a man’s lunchbag. Then it spotted his bright yellow bag and ran off with it. The man took off after it because the bag held his laptop. And a lady’s cell phone captured the chase. The lady said folks cheered and clapped for the man when he happily returned with his yellow bag and the laptop.

The area where my daughter lives in Connecticut was hard-hit by that hurricane. So many homes in the state lost electricity that she was told it would take up to a week to get theirs back. So she and her husband — and their two cats — went to visit her in-laws in upper New York State. She said they were pleased that the new license plates ordered from the state in January finally arrived, just in time. They had been a little nervous about driving into New York with Colorado plates still on the car.

I have been walking about half an hour every morning since late June. It is amazing what a difference it makes in how I feel, both emotionally and physically. I am not seeing a lot of people because I still try to avoid that. But I guess I see just enough people to give me a more comfortable feeling with the situation we are all in.

It has also given me permission just to go out. That is a good thing because I have a doctor’s visit coming up. I am very glad that I do not have to go near the hospital for it. The appointment was made so long ago that I was concerned about the Fair dates. It is rather interesting how your priorities change while dealing with the threat of COVID.

Congratulations to Skip and Carol Bailey on Friday. I think it was about 25 years ago that they were married at Ice House Pond by John Alley.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Goodie Stiller Corriveau on Friday. Birthday greetings go to Braden Kuehne on Saturday. Best wishes for a very happy birthday to Kathy Welch on Tuesday. Jeff Damon Pratt and Alistair Rizza celebrate on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Birthdays are good for you. The more you have, the longer you live.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.