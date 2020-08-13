Mary P. Valenzano, 87, of Edgartown, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on August 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Valenzano.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601, or online at /support.givetocapecodhealth.org/donate. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will be updated at that time.

