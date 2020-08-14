Times stops accepting anonymous comments

After some consideration and looking at some of the thoughtful feedback from readers, The Times has stopped accepting anonymous comments online as of Friday. While we attempted to moderate comments to weed out personal attacks and misleading information, that became increasingly difficult. Our sense is that while these comments did generate some useful reader interaction, they haven’t done the job as well as we, and many readers, would like.

The Times is investigating ways to provide healthy debate, but in the meantime welcomes those of you who wish to provide commentary to write a Letter to the Editor at letters@mvtimes.com, which must be signed and include a phone number (not for publication) for verification. Comments are also welcome on our Facebook page on the stories posted there.