100 years of women’s suffrage

Join the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard as we celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.

Wear white! Wear a sash! (We have a few to share).

Bring a sign celebrating voting rights, or to recognize the stories of black and white women who fought for the right to vote.

Here are some events:

Tuesday, August 18, 5 – 6 pm

Five Corners, Vineyard Haven

Saturday, August 22, 10 – 11 am

Cannonball Park, Edgartown

Wednesday, August 26, 10 – 11 am

Ocean Park (near bus stop), Oak Bluffs

For more information, visit leagueofwomenvoteresmv.org, or email:

info@leagueofwomenvotersmv.org