100 years of women’s suffrage

Join the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard as we celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
Wear white! Wear a sash! (We have a few to share).
Bring a sign celebrating voting rights, or to recognize the stories of black and white women who fought for the right to vote.
Here are some events:
Tuesday, August 18, 5 – 6 pm
Five Corners, Vineyard Haven
Saturday, August 22, 10 – 11 am
Cannonball Park, Edgartown
Wednesday, August 26, 10 – 11 am
Ocean Park (near bus stop), Oak Bluffs
For more information, visit leagueofwomenvoteresmv.org, or email:
info@leagueofwomenvotersmv.org