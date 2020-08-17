Edgartown severs Katama Farm lease with Trustees

The Edgartown conservation commission terminated its lease with the Trustees of Reservations following a series of lease violations.

Earlier this year, commissioners raised concerns with Trustee’s Islands director Sam Hart about the use of the farm. Commissioners felt there was too big a focus on farm events and the teaching kitchen at the FARM Institute and too little focus on agricultural production. Among the many issues, commissioners were unhappy with the significant decline in livestock compared to the 2016 farm-use plan.

In a July 30 letter to Hart, conservation commission chair Edward Vincent Jr. wrote that current violations of the lease include emphasising educational events over agriculture production, using the farm as storage for other Trustees properties, subleasing the farm without town approval, understaffing the farm, and late rent payments. The Trustees had not paid the $12,500 annual rent, which was Jan. 1, as of the July 30 letter, but has since made that payment, according to Vincent’s follow-up letter.

Vincent added that the Trustees submitted revised use plans in April 2019 and 2020 — neither of which the commission approved.

“The Trustees continue to be in violation of the lease — to maintain a robust farming operation at Katama Farm,” Vincent wrote in part. “The proposed use plans shifted the focus of Katama Farm from farming to education and special events. For this reason, the town never approved the proposed use plans and the operation of Katama Farm remains subject to the 2016 use plan.”

Hart could not be reached for comment, but Trustees director of public relations Aaron Gouveia said he would be issuing a statement on behalf of the Trustees.

The Trustees took control of the FARM Institute and its 182-acre Katama Farm lease in 2016. The farm is one of six farms across Massachusetts that the Trustees operate.

Vincent wrote that under the lease, the Trustees agreed to use the farm land to primarily raise “cattle and other farm animals” and that the farm should be used “primarily as a livestock operation.”

In the original 2016 agreement, the FARM Institute boasted 65 cattle, more than 100 sheep, 300 chickens, two pigs, 70 turkeys, numerous rabbits, and a special duck, but animal numbers have fallen.

According to Vincent’s letter, Katama Farm has approximately 20 cattle, “a few” sheep and chickens, “some” goats, and no pigs. There are 24 additional cows on the farm that belong to Morning Glory Farm and that Vincent writes are not grazing according to the use plan presented to the town last April.

In addition to the lack of livestock, Vincent also took issue with the lack of staffing. The 2016 use plan describes the farm having eight employees, currently there are five.

“The fundamental difference in vision between the town and the Trustees for Katama Farm is one that does not seem reconcilable,” Vincent wrote. “The town acknowledges that the recent state of emergency due to COVID-19 has complicated operations, including delaying the return of some animals to the premises; this does not, however, justify the ongoing lack of farm activity at Katama Farm.”

On Monday, Vincent wrote a letter to Hart that a previous July 30 meeting between himself, Hart, conservation agent Jane Varkonda, town counsel Ron Rappaport, and selectmen Michael Donaroma to negotiate a “friendly departure” from Katama Farm. Following the meeting and several e-mail exchanges, Vincent wrote that the efforts proved unsuccessful.

Vincent also claimed there were now only nine cattle on the farm.

The letter of termination requires the Trustees “remove themselves” from Katama Farm by Sept. 15.

“It serves no useful purpose to continue to recite our strong disappointment with the Trustees’ management of Katama Farm,” Vincent wrote.