Martha’s Vineyard Museum features suffrage exhibits

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum will host several exhibits, online and on the campus, to celebrate 100 years of women having the vote.

The passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago did give some women the right to vote, but it would take another 40+ years for all women in the United States to have the power of the vote. This photo, courtesy of Dr. Lorna Andrade via the Museum, shows members of the National Council of Negro Women during a campaign in 1956, the slogan of which was “A Voiceless People is a Hopeless People.”