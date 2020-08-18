Attorney seeks police report in OUI arrest 

On Friday, Edgartown attorney Martin (“Skip”) Tomassian appeared remotely before Edgartown District Court Judge Paul Pino on behalf of his client, Kym Longino.

Longino, a Hollywood stuntwoman, was charged by Tisbury Police on July 24 with one count of operating under the influence of alcohol and one count of negligent operation of a motor vehicle. She pleaded not guilty July 24 at her arraignment.

According to her IMDb profile Longino, has doubled for Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, and Whoopi Goldberg, among others. She has worked in films such as “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and “Hannibal,” and in television shows such as “The Wire” and “Nurse Jackie.”

Tomassian, who is president of the Dukes County Bar Association, expressed his frustration to Judge Pino at not yet having a police report to work with. “This matter was continued until today so I could get the police report,” Tomassian said. He noted he got some information from the DA’s office “this morning,” but said he’s still missing Tisbury’s Police report on the charges. “I understand it’s coming, but it’s not the first time the Tisbury Police Department has played games with defense counsel,” he said.

Tomassian went on to say without the report, he cannot properly assess the case.

Michael Preble, the assistant district attorney with the Cape and Island District Attorney’s Office, said he is always prepared to provide documents.

“If you ever have issues in the future, please reach out,” Preble said.

“I did,” Tomassian said. He said he reached out two days earlier. “I didn’t get a response until this morning,” he said.

Tomassian went on to say in a sarcastic tone, “But the Tisbury Police, of course, said that they sent you a copy already, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it happened.”

Judge Pino didn’t weigh in on the matter.

On Monday Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio said he was at a loss for why Tomassian didn’t have a report yet. “That’s actually kind of puzzling,” he said.

Saloio said he reached out to Tomassian the previous week, and hadn’t heard back. He said he would reach out again.

Longino’s docket file was devoid of a Tisbury Police report when The Times examined it Friday afternoon. The Times subsequently filed a report request with the Tisbury Police Department. The department produced the report on Monday.

Early on the morning of July 24, a marked Tisbury Police cruiser came up behind a vehicle weaving “from one side of the lane to another,” according to the report. The type of vehicle is never identified in the report. The vehicle allegedly accelerated and decelerated between 25 mph and 35 mph several times, according to the report. The officer in the cruiser, Nick Sidoti, attempted to pull over the vehicle with lights and sirens. Longino allegedly did not comply. Sidoti called for backup, and observed the vehicle allegedly “brake hard, and turn onto Plum Cove Road,” and then make an abrupt stop.

Sidoti stated he exited the vehicle, whereupon “he observed the operator’s arm extended out of the vehicle with what appeared to be an operator’s license in their hand.”

At one point Sidoti asked Longino if she drank anything, to which she allegedly replied, “Yes, I have. I’m being honest, but I’m home.”

Longino allegedly declined a preliminary breath test, and was arrested.

Her father, Richard Washington, arrived on scene shortly thereafter, the report states. Richard Washington is a longtime Hollywood stuntman and stunt coordinator.

Records indicate Longino later declined another breathalyzer test at the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. She was subsequently issued a license suspension notice.

Longino’s appearance was waived at Friday’s proceeding. She is expected in district court on Sept. 18 for a pretrial conference.