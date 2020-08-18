It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Luke Declan Ainslee Higgins. Luke shared five years of joy, love, light, and strength with all.

The son of Naomi Higgins and Jeremie Robinson, Luke was born on Oct. 22, 2014, in Weymouth, and lived the entirety of his life on Martha’s Vineyard. Luke passed away unexpectedly at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on August 12, 2020.

He was the grandson of Thomas and Katharine Neadow, Albert and Beverly Robinson, and the late Teresa Robinson. Luke was the younger brother of Evelyn Higgins, Penelope Long, and two half-siblings. Luke was the older brother of Sadie, Camilla, and Remie Robinson. Luke was also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles.

Visiting hours will be held at the Oriental–Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge Grounds, 52 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, in Oak Bluffs on Wednesday, August 19, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 pm, using social distancing measures; please wear a face mask at all times. There is extra parking at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven on Thursday at 11 am, with a procession leaving the funeral home at 10:30 am for those wishing to join or meet directly at the cemetery. Luke touched many lives, and all are welcome to join in celebrating his journey. Luke’s favorite color was green, and in tribute to him, attendees are encouraged to include green in their attire, rather than black.

Donations in Luke’s memory may be made to the Luke Higgins Robinson Snug Waves Memorial Fund, located at the MV Bank, PO Box 668, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. This fund will be used to purchase medical equipment for special needs children and their families, and to accommodate other needs those families may encounter.