Simone M. Prada, 95, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away on August 2, 2020.

She was born June 29, 1925, in Savannah-la-Mar, Jamaica, the daughter of Andre Rebhan and Alma Lewis, and grew up in Mandeville, Jamaica. In November 1944, she married Edward Prada of Edgartown.

After the war, she emigrated to the U.S. with her husband, first living in Edgartown, then Alexandria, La., where Edward started engineering school. The couple moved to Alexandria, Va., where they raised a family and lived until Edward’s retirement in 1973. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1957. During that time, Mrs. Prada, a lifelong advocate of adult learning, attended Northern VirginiaA Community College as well as numerous professional studies at the U.S. Department of State, where she was employed in the Passport Office until her retirement.

Once back on Martha’s Vineyard, she was a secretary for Stuart Avery in the early years of the Martha’s Vineyard Historical Preservation Society, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and the Edgartown business Call for Help.

Mrs. Prada moved to Greenville, Pa., in 1997 to be near her son Ed’s family, and then to Cape Coral in 2003 to be close to her daughter, Carol. She leaves her family a legacy of determination and love, and the memory of her beautiful smile.

She is survived by her son, Edward A. Prada and his wife, Claire, of Greenville; Carol Ann Connor of North Fort Myers, Fla., and Catherine Ward Suleiman and her husband, Orhan, of Odenton, Md. Grandchildren include Elizabeth Prada of Butler, Pa., Russell Prada of Meadeville, Pa., Karen Connor of Fairhaven, Jeffrey Connor of North Fort Myers, Fla., Douglas Conrad of Corvallis, Ore., and Jennifer Conrad of Boston, as well as four great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service with the Rev. Michael Nagle was held at the Westside Cemetery in Edgartown on August 10th. Funeral arrangements were completed by Chapman, Cole & Gleason.