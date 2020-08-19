Ag Society auction underway

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society online community auction is underway, and runs through the weekend. From Adirondack chairs to custom fishing rods to a 1926 Model T, the auction is chock-a-block with a variety of items. Services aren’t lacking either. Tennis lessons, a cocktail cruise, and a Beetlebung Farm dinner are among the experiences to be had for the right bid. The auction is meant to generate recovery revenue for the Ag Society, after the pandemic damaged its finances and put educational programming and the 160th annual fair in jeopardy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the auction had grossed roughly $30,000, according to Ag Society president Brian Athearn.

“I couldn’t be happier with the auction,” he said. He thanked the Ag Society staff and volunteers for all their hard work to date.

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, auction proceeds and cash donations will be matched up to $100,000.

The Ag Society is hosting a virtual fair in lieu of the traditional one. The 159th annual fair begins digitally August 20.