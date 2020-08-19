Emilia Isla Simmons

Stacy Simmons and Scott Simmons of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Emilia Isla Simmons, on August 11, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emilia weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Pedro Henrique Leoncio

Ariana Leoncio and Hugo Leoncio of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Pedro Henrique Leoncio, on August 13, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Pedro weighed 6 pounds, 9.6 ounces.

Porter Dean Olson

Elizabeth Olson and Jesse Olson of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Porter Dean Olson, on August 14, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Porter weighed 8 pounds, 9.9 ounces.

Henry Otto Zechner

Jenna Coutinho and Cody Coutinho of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Henry Otto Zechner, on August 15, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Henry weighed 8 pounds, 8.2 ounces.