Tisbury Police are investigating a burned flag found on the lawn of a home on Franklin Street Wednesday. Very little is known, according to Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio, who said an initial inspection of area video footage hasn’t revealed anything. He also said the homeowner was unaware of the burned flag until notified by police. Stars and Stripes remnants by a short pole and a charred patch of grass appear to indicate it was a U.S. flag.