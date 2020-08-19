Candlestick in the library

Join novelist Jeannette de Beauvoir in creating an improvisational comedy mystery. Audience members can supply the victim, the protagonist, the sidekick, the red herring, and the murderer. Will everyone weave together a spooky story aboard a midnight train, a hilarious mix-up in an old castle, or perhaps strange comings and goings in a haunted mansion. Bring your imagination and sense of fun to the virtual mystery room on Thursday, August 27, from 7 to 8:30 pm. For Zoom access, contact the Vineyard Haven library: amcdonough@clamsnet.org, 508-696-4211. For more about the novelist, visit jeannettedebeauvoir.com.