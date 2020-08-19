Chilmark: Virtual book festival

Glorious rain fell, answering our drought prayers. My oldest son and sweetheart are our first guests since March, an absolute joy to have them under our roof, be it ever so briefly. We enjoyed the ever-expanding grounds at Polly Hill, learning about so many Asian varieties of trees after forgoing the 100-or-so-person line for Saturday’s Farmers Market.

Congratulations to David White, artistic director of the Yard, on his retirement. I grew up in Manhattan, and began attending performances at Dance Theater Workshop (DTW) in 1975 when David ran the show (1975-2003), helping nurture the careers of so many artists. I spent 1980 to ’89 running the DTW Gallery and enjoying performances three to four nights a week. I never imagined after moving to the Island in 2005 that David White would end up here at the Yard, dancing down Edgartown’s Main Street in the July Fourth parade, or help stabilize the Yard for the future. He has done his job well, and the baton has been passed on to interim director Chloe Jones, who arrived as an intern, and poured her heart into the Yard and our Island community. With Chloe Jones, Jesse Keller Jason, director of island programs and education, and Holly Jones (not related), director of artist services and associate producer, the Yard is in great hands.

On Saturday, August 22, from 10 am to 1 pm, head to the old Chilmark Chocolates for a yard and art sale featuring mugs and T shirts from Chilmark Chocolates (sorry, no chocolate), along with arts and crafts made by Vineyard Independence Partnership members. This is a benefit for vipmv.org.

The Chilmark library hosts Renee Lohman, president and CEO of Navigator Elder Homes of New England, on Thursday, August 20, at 4:30 pm, presenting the current plans to replace the existing Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. See Youth Summer Reading calendar events at chilmsrklibrary.beanstack.org. Tuesdays is Take and Make; pick up weekly craft kits from the front porch of the library from 11 am to 4 pm. The last STEM Saturday (ages 6-11) is August 25; pick up a catapult kit between 11 am and 4 pm. All kits available from the front porch while supplies last. For info, see chilmarklibrary.org, and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

The Chilmark library is partnering with Moment Magazine and the M.V. Hebrew Center to host the virtual M.V. Jewish Book Festival from August 25 to 29. On Tuesday, August 25, join Susannah Heschel, professor of Jewish Studies at Dartmouth College, and Rich Michelson, author of “As Good as Anybody,” for “The March Continues: The Message of Civil Rights Pioneers Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Martin Heschel.” Register for the opening talk at momentmag.com/zoominars. On Wednesday, August 26, at 4:30 pm join Nadine Epstein, Moment editor-in-chief and awardwinning journalist, in discussion about “A Moment of Inspiration: The Life and Legacy of Elie Wiesel,” her mentor and friend. On Thursday, August 27, at 4:30 pm, join Aimee Ginsberg Bikel, poet, journalist, and wife of author Theodore Bikel for “Love, Laughter and Tears: Theodore Bikel’s ‘The City of Light.’” Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up for the author talks.

Try Peaked Hill Studio’s August 23 Sunday Special, a 75-minute online Kaiut Yoga Workshop: Yoga as an Instrument of Healing at 10:30 am to explore a sequence of postures for healing, grounding, and restoring energy levels, demonstrated on the mat and from a chair with Sati Studio owners Alessandra Grando and Bruno Prager. Regular Kaiut Yoga is online or outside at Peaked Hill Studio in Chilmark, weather permitting. Learn more at peakedhillstudio.com.

The Yard offers virtual classes through August 31. Check out dance, pilates, and yoga at dancetheyard.org/classes.

The Chilmark Community Center offerings can be found at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org/events. Outdoor practice and yoga are offered through August.

The Chilmark Church Sunday 9 am services are outdoors, weather permitting. They will continue to Zoom the service for those who can’t come out. Social distancing and masks are required. All are welcome, and if you can bring your own seating, there’s less to sanitize later.

New statewide COVID-19 regulations are in effect. Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID- or town-related at chilmarkma.gov.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.