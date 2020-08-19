Coming up at the West Tisbury library

On Thursday, August 20, at 10 am, the West Tisbury library offers Heather Capece leading an online Kids’ Pastel Class for ages 7 to 14. If you don’t have pastels at home, the library has a few sets available to pick up curbside. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. Capace will also be teaching an online Crafting Class for Kids ages 7 to 14 on Thursday at 11 am. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 4 pm, join the library for a book talk with local author Jennifer Smith Turner in honor of her new novel, “Child Bride.” Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 6 pm, Jenna Bernstein will teach an “Intro to Tarot” workshop. This workshop will cover a brief history of the Tarot, an overview of the traditional 78-card deck, and protocols and practices to connect to a deck on your own. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

This Friday, August 21, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly teaches an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 3 pm, K.T. Herr will lead an online “Deep Dive” Poetry Craft Class. Participants will discuss a selection of poems together as a group, focusing on a particular aspect of craft such as line breaks, enjambment, titling, extended metaphor, and more. There will be prompts and writing time designed to encourage playfulness and discovery related to the craft elements at hand. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up.

Saturday, August 22, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz continues her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

Sunday, August 23, at 6 pm, the library presents an online Poetry Open Mic hosted by K.T. Herr. All are welcome to attend as a reader, listener, or both. Join them and share what you’ve written in a poetry class or what you’ve written on your own in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Email K.T. to sign up as a reader or listener: kt.herr@gmail.com.

Monday, August 24, at 11:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will host a fairytale theme storytime on Zoom. Email mlawson@clamnset.org to join. At 5:30 pm, join the library for a workshop discussion of the film “I’m Not Racist … Am I?” Email the library at wt_mail@clamsnet.org to receive a link to view the film on your own, and then join the August 24 workshop to discuss the film and racism in our society.

On Tuesday, August 25, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for kids. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 6:30 pm, join a virtual drawing class for teens and adults led by Elissa Turnbull. Learn the basics of drawing with charcoal and ink. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Wednesday, August 26, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, the library hosts a virtual traditional storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson. Contact mlawson@clamsnet.org to join. Also at 10:30 am, join Broadway Dance Through the Ages, an online dance class with Hallie Brevetti. This is a beginner dance class that includes a short warm-up, a brief history of the musical of the day, and a fun piece of choreography in the style of the show. Think of it as a workout class for musical theatre nerds. Available to all body abilities. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.