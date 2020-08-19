David White will be missed

To the Editor:

David White, the artistic director of the Yard, truly enriched our lives, and we will miss him very much after his retirement in September. His choices for the Yard’s artistic schedule, the way he taught us a new dance vocabulary, along with his humor and warmth, made those performances at the Yard the highlight of our summers for the past 10 years. His contributions to the Vineyard community have been extraordinary, and while we appreciate that he deserves to retire after 50 years in the national dance and performing arts field, we wish that in his last year we could have gathered together for a joyous farewell. Thank you, David.

Susan and Sherm Goldstein

West Tisbury