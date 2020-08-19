Heart and humor at festival

Inspirational stories, illuminating discussions, author talks, and meaningful cartoons can be found at this summer’s M.V. Jewish Book Festival. Hear about the message of civil rights pioneers and what it means for our time, listen to authors and journalists speak about books on Elie Wiesel and Theodore Bikel, and enjoy the humor of Bob Mankoff, a former New Yorker cartoon editor. This virtual event from the Chilmark library, Moment Magazine, and the M.V. Hebrew Center takes place August 25 to 29. For Zoom access, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org, or call 508-645-3360. For more details, visit bit.ly/jewishbf.