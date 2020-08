To the Editor:

On July 25, I left my wallet on a bench in Woods Hole. This is to say a big thank-you to the person who turned in my wallet to the Steamship Authority.

Another big thanks to the kind gentleman from Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority who listened to my story, and called Woods Hole.

Thank you to all the employees of the Steamship Authority who delivered my wallet by boat the following day.

Indebted senior passenger,

Pauline Speed

Vineyard Haven