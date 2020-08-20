Sewage issue temporarily knocks out M/V Nantucket

A running toilet in the passenger area of the MV Nantucket impacted crew quarters and knocked the vessel out of service Thursday morning for a short period. The issue arose, according to Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll, when a toilet handle or “flushometer” became stuck Wednesday night. The result was a running toilet that caused sewage backup in the crew quarters.

“The matter was cleaned up, but it meant a late night for the crew, so due to rest requirements, the first trip was canceled,” Driscoll wrote.