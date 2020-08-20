Tisbury School entrance fixed up

1 of 10

Exterior fixes have taken place at the Tisbury School over the course of the summer. The peeling paint on the front entrance has been spruced up, and the bricks and cement of the entrance stairway have been pointed and patched. Secondary doorways all around the outside of the school have been repainted, frames and all.

Tisbury DPW director Kirk Metell said the work was done during the summer break period as a capital improvement project. Painting work was done to all doors and lower-level windows within reach of a child, he said.

As The Times reported in January, some exterior paint on the Tisbury School was identified as lead-based. Lead-based paint was found in several areas inside the school, and was the subject of a mitigation project.

Elsewhere inside the school, code and safety corrections are pending, following a biannual inspection by the fire and building departments. Several problems found in the school boiler room in December were yet to be corrected when an August inspection occurred. In December, wood scaffolding in the boiler room was listed as a removal necessity on an inspection punch list. The scaffolding was relisted in August. In December, “Discontinue use of extension cords (many cords running long distances plugged into other extension cords)” was a boiler room punch list item. The August punch list notes, “[m]ultiple extension cords must be removed” from the same place. Also, in both December and August, it was noted that combustible materials may not be stored in the boiler room area. At a Tisbury School Building Committee meeting Monday night, one person who appeared to be a school staffer said theater costumes are stored in the boiler room.

Another item identified in December and still unaddressed inside the school in August were steam pipes in the hallway to the gym. These required coverings “to prevent scalding.” A barrel bolt between two classrooms that needed to be removed in December remained in August, and was relisted.

Metell said those types of smaller interior items are handled by the school, as opposed to his office, which manages only capital projects.

Tisbury School Principal John Custer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.