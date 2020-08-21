YMCA to reopen in September

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard is reopening after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After months of planning, the facility will open to members on September 9. In a letter emailed to members, YMCA staff created a video to detail the health and safety protocols the YMCA is implementing for its members. There are new physical distancing protocols, symptom screening procedures, and signage to keep staff and members safe.

More information will be provided in the coming weeks, but tge video relays information on what members can expect.

All members will be required to social distance, equipment may be limited to ensure social distancing, plexiglass barriers have been placed around equipment, and masks are required while moving around the facility.

The YMCA is also encouraging people to register for workouts online — more information will be provided in the coming weeks on the workout registration process.

Group fitness classes will take place outside to allow for social distancing and allowing for masks to not be worn. Members are asked to bring their own water bottle, yoga mats, and workout towels as well.