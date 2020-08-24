Ag Society auction grosses over $85,000

A benefit auction meant to replenish the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society’s coffers has brought in over $85,000 in proceeds. The virtual auction ended Sunday night, along with the virtual fair. Some of the higher auction sales included an Allen Whiting painting for $8,750, a vintage Ford tractor for $8,250, and a Travis Tuck rooster weathervane for $3,200. Services were also up for auction and produced some notable results. A Beetlebung Farm dinner went for $2,550, a painting lesson with Allen Whiting went for $3,000, a Good Farm fried chicken dinner went for $1,600, and a Bill Smith clambake went for $2,200.

Due to the generosity of an anonymous donor, all auction proceeds up to $100,000 will be doubled. This also includes donations. As of Monday afternoon, donations were at $7,950, however the goal is set at $25,000.

Ag Society executive director Kristina West said while the auction is done, anyone can still donate.