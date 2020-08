An off-Island State Police bomb squad detonated ordnance that had washed up in Edgartown on Monday.

A loud explosion could be heard Monday afternoon coming from the former Edgartown landfill off Meshacket Road which was the bomb squad disposing of the ordnance with a controlled explosive charge.

According to Edgartown police chief Bruce McNamee, one piece of ordnance was found on Wasque and two others washed up on South Beach.