To the Editors,

With so much going on on MV this summer, it is easy to overlook the small things. In Menemsha the selectmen, with much input from a wide variety of people, built a small walking path alongside the road around the worst of the corners leading to the harbor. What a great and much needed addition. It is doing the job, helping to keep everyone a little safer.

Many thanks to the Chilmark Selectmen.

Sincerely,

Chris Murphy,

Chilmark