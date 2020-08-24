TestMV to offer COVID-19 testing for children

Test MV/Drive-through site MV Hospital Other/Boards of Health Aquinnah Totals Total tests performed 10783 3785 134 14702 Total negatives 10175 3734 109 14018 Total pending 588 8 25 621 Total confirmed positives 20 43 1 0 64 Percentage positive of total tests performed .18% 1.14% .44% Antibody tests 17 17 Off-Island tests Symptomatic positives 3 3 Total Cases (positive tests + antibody tests + symptomatic positives) 84

Updated 5:15 pm

Beginning today, TestMV is offering COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic children, ages 5 to 17 years old, according to a press release from the testing site.

The site, which is run by Island Health Care and operates at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, is also reducing its schedule to three days per week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday‚ beginning the day after Labor Day. Hours for the testing site will remain the same, from 9 am to 12 pm, and 1 pm to 3:30 pm.

A parent or legal guardian is required to sign a written consent form for anyone under the age of 18. Parents or guardians may also authorize in writing another adult to accompany the minor to the testing site.

Minors between the ages of 14 and 17 can arrive on their own and must provide a school ID, learner’s permit, driver’s license, or passport. A parent or guardian must accompany minors under the age of 14.

Accompanying adults can administer the self-swab test if their child is unable to do so.

“We hope that offering asymptomatic testing to minors will give parents some assurance as we head into the fall,” Cynthia Mitchell, CEO of IHC said in the release. “It’s unclear what the demand will be, but we thought it was important to create a pathway for families moving forward.”

Martha’s Vineyard boards of health spokesperson and Tisbury health agent Maura Valley said testing is likely to drop off in demand after Labor Day.

“Going to three days makes good sense and if there is an unexpected increase in requests that can’t be handled over three days, we have the flexibility to expand that schedule,” Valley said in the release.

Appointments for minors are not available online. Parents should make an appointment by calling TestMV at 877-336-9855.

Meanwhile, TestMV reported one new case Monday bringing its total number of confirmed positives to 20. Test has tested 10,783 patients with 10,175 negatives, and 588 pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported no new cases Monday. In total the hospital has tested 3,785 patients with 43 positives and eight pending results since it began testing in March.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 134 patients with zero positives, 109 negatives, and 25 pending results.

The Island has seen 11 new cases in August. Of the Island’s 63 confirmed positive cases, 59 are no longer symptomatic, and have been released from isolation. Three are still being monitored by public health officials and one was lost to a follow up call. Health officials have linked 25 of the confirmed cases to several cases among nine different household groups, according to the boards of health.

Of 63 of the confirmed cases, 40 are female and 23 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 13 are 20-29 years old, nine cases are 60-69 years old, eight are 30-39 years old, nine are 20 years old or younger, four are 40-49, and three are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 20. Of those, 17 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 12 are female and eight are male. Of the 20 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, three are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

Updated to include new TestMV case. — Ed.