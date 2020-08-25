Edgartown reminds public of voluntary water conservation

With the Cape and Islands now classified as a level 2 significant drought area, the Edgartown water department is reminding the public to participate in voluntary water conservation measures.

“This determination was based on soil moisture content, the lack of rainfall, and the dry conditions observed throughout the area,” the town’s website states. “Our historical data would suggest that the aquifer is presently operating at the same characteristics as in the past. While this is good news, we believe in proactive decisions, resource management, and conservation.”

The voluntary water conservation measures run from May to September. They consist of limiting lawn watering to odd or even days between the hours of 7 pm and 7 am; prohibiting the washing of sidewalks, patios, and driveways; using pistol-grip nozzles on all hoses for washing cars and at dockside facilities; and having restaurants only serve water upon request of the patron.

“This information is also compared with historical data. At present, all operations within the Water Department are normal, with the aquifer in the same condition as years past. Should we recognize a trending pattern that would suggest a diminishing water supply, we will inform the public and advise accordingly,” the website reads.