Art on the SSA

Children in grades K-12 are invited to participate in the fifth annual Sail Into Imagination art contest, sponsored by the Steamship Authority. The drawing or painting should include a ferry, as well as elements that depict seaside life or unique landmarks on the shore. Artwork can be created using oil or acrylic paint, watercolor, pastel, pen, pencil, ink, or mixed media. Thirteen winners will be selected from students in multiple port communities, and their artwork will be in the SSA 2021 calendar, on the SSA website, and exhibited on ferries. The contest deadline is Sept. 30. For more details, including an entry form, visit steamshipauthority.com/sailintoimagination.