Once in a Blue Moon will close its doors

Once in a Blue Moon is having more than a seasonal sale — store owner Ellen Wolfe calls it an “everything sale, a retirement sale.” Clothing and jewelry are on sale, but also all of the things that have made Once in a Blue Moon a unique place to visit — handmade furniture, pedestals, the drawings, prints, and photography, the glass, ceramics, and pillows are all on sale.

Beginning in 1995 as a home furnishing and contemporary craft store, Once in a Blue Moon has both redefined and reinvented itself several times, bringing artist-made or art-inspired clothing, jewelry, and artwork from sources as far apart as Japan, England, Argentina, and Arizona.

Store owner Ellen Wolfe summed up her experience, “The thing I have most enjoyed about my business has been the often energetic and warm relationship I have had with so many of my clients. We’ve shared ideas and opinions, expressed our common values and concerns. I am grateful for all of it.”

Once in a Blue Moon, 12 North Summer St., Edgartown. Sale will last until Sept. 24, when the store will close. 508-939-9027; bluemoonmv.com.