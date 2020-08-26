Coming up at the West Tisbury library

On Friday, August 28, at 8 am at the West Tisbury library, Jason Mazar-Kelly will teach an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Saturday, August 29, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz continues her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

On Monday, August 31, at 11:30 am, the library’s children’s librarian, Mikaela Lawson, will host a fairytale-theme storytime on Zoom. Email mlawson@clamnset.org to join.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 4:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.Also, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 7 pm, all are invited to join a free online “Ulysses” course series, led by Philip Weinstein, the Alexander Griswold Cummins Professor of English Emeritus at Swarthmore College. Spend the fall engaging with this epic novel with a group of enthusiastic readers and students. This series is co-sponsored by Swarthmore College, the M.V. Modern Novels Study Group, and the West Tisbury library. Classes will meet virtually through Zoom on alternating Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 pm on Sept. 9 and 23, Oct. 7 and 21, Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 9. Email Jeff Nason by Sept. 1 to enroll and receive the Zoom invitation: jnasonmd@gmail.com.