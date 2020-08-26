Court report: August 3 – August 17

August 3, 2020

Abraham T. Rendon, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/25/1989, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

August 10, 2020

Benoit Baldwin, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/19/1975, failure to register as a sex offender: continued to pretrial conference.

Evandro Deoliveira, Edgartown; DOB 6/27/1979, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Jozinel Ferreira, West Tisbury; DOB 6/24/1993, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Curtis L. McMahon, Quincy; DOB 7/4/1990, trespassing: to be dismissed, must pay $100 fine.

Joshua R. Potter, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/21/1986, malicious destruction of property over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

AUGUST 13, 2020

Matthew L. Jackson, West Tisbury; DOB 11/3/1986, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

AUGUST 17, 2020

Kissylia M. Bennett, Edgartown; DOB 3/5/1990, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Sadikie A. Bowen, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/7/1990, assault and battery on a family/household member, breaking and entering during daytime to commit a felony with person in fear, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

Janelle Fogg, Chilmark; DOB 2/5/1996, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.