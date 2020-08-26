Edgartown: A touch of glitter goes a long way

We are heading into the last day of August. One of the big questions many of us have been asking in recent weeks is, Would the Island quiet down at the end of August? With so many schools using remote learning and teaching this fall, so many adults able to work remotely as well, things might stay a little bit lively here as we head into September. It will be interesting to see how 2020 rolls us into fall. I have my usual angst about the end of summer, but at the same time, I really would like 2020 to be over with. It’s been, and continues to be, such a hard year. I’m not sure how you all feel about things, but I’m looking forward to getting 2020 behind us.

I was so excited to get word from my friend Felicia Cheney that she now has a brand-new grandbaby. Felicia’s son, Colin Day, and his wife Sarah welcomed their son, Simon Lawton Rodriguez-Day, to the world. Simon weighed in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and everyone is happy and healthy. Congratulations to all.

This Friday’s drive-in movie at the YMCA is “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” The drive-in movies are offered by the Y and the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival. The show is this Friday, August 28, at 7:30 pm. Saturday night at 7:30, they will be showing the all-time Island favorite, “Jaws.” You can get more information by calling 508-645-9599 or emailing info@tmvff.org.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Chris Mara and Kathleen Dougherty on August 21, and Shay Sullivan and Jonathan Searle on August 22.

So life is trying to get back to a little more normal. The YMCA is opening again on Sept. 9 with COVID-19 protocols in place. For information as to how this may affect your membership, email Lindsay, their membership coordinator, at lwebster@ymcamv.org. You can also check out the website at ymcamv.org.

I’m really missing my restaurant work! I miss seeing our “regulars” and socializing and laughing with people. While I’m nervous about going back to school, I look forward to some form of normalcy. I’ve been out since Feb. 21, almost a full month more than others have been out, because of the pandemic. I walked out of the building for February vacation, and then was out due to my illness before schools closed for everyone. I always have anxiety going back to school, but this year it’s exploded. I’m just going to take life one day at a time. Breathe, plan, and smile so big under my mask that it leaks out the sides. And I’m going to wear glitter. My friend J.J. has been here for a couple of weeks, and she has introduced us to the fact that a little glitter can lighten things up.

That’s about all for this week. Have a great week. Be kind. Support each other. And wear some glitter. Make someone else smile.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.